Springfield Chamber Slates Annual Meeting 

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will stage its annual meeting celebration on June 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield.

The evening, sponsored by Florence Bank with support from Health New England, will honor Evan Plotkin, president, and owner of NAI Samuel D. Plotkin and Associates, as the 2022 Springfield Regional Chamber Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. The event will also celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments from the year, recognize the 2022 Springfield Leadership Institute graduates, honor outgoing President Nancy Creed, and welcome incoming Chamber President, Diana Szynal. Creed will officially step down from her role as President on June 30 but will remain in a part-time capacity to support Szynal, who will assume the role on July 5.

A cocktail hour with heavy hors d’oeuvres will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program, which will include a champagne toast. Reservations are $75 for members in advance and $85 for general admission. Reservations must be made by June 10 and can be made online at the annual meeting event page. For additional information, reach out to [email protected].