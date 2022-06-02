Amherst College Names New President 

AMHERST — The Board of Trustees at Amherst College announced Wednesday that Michael Elliott, a 1992 graduate, has been named the next president of the institution.

He will succeed Carolyn ‘Biddy’ Martin, who announced last year that she would retire from the presidency but continue teaching at the college. He is expected to begin work August 1.

Elliott has been the chief academic and executive officer of Emory College of Arts and Science in Atlanta since 2016.

He earned a doctorate in English and comparative literature at Columbia University in 1998. His bachelor’s degree from Amherst consisted of a dual major in Russian and English.