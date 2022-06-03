Breeze Airways Marks First Anniversary, Launches 7 New Routes at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Coinciding with its one-year anniversary at Bradley International Airport, Breeze Airways has announced that it is launching seven new flights at the airport — six over the course of three days, starting this Thursday, with the seventh starting after Labor Day.

The new flights will be taking off this week to Nashville, Tenn.; Akron/Canton, Ohio; Savannah, Ga.; Richmond, Va.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla., and, finally in September, to Las Vegas, Nev.

“Over the past 12 months, Breeze has been a tremendous partner at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With the launch of the new flights, we have reached an exciting one-year milestone as their New England base and are thrilled to celebrate their network expansion which now includes a total of 11 destinations.”

The majority of these new routes will be operated on Breeze’s fleet of new Airbus A220s once the airline begins the rollout of the new aircraft. Other than Nashville and Las Vegas, all the destinations are brand new routes to Bradley International Airport.

“The addition of the Airbus A220-300 is a game-changer for us as we can now serve Hartford guests not only up and down the east coast but all the way to Las Vegas,” said Breeze’s founder and CEO David Neeleman. “The A220 offers travelers the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations and everyone loves to fly on it.”

Since making their debut at Bradley International Airport in late May 2021, Breeze Airways has named the airport one of its five national bases and has expanded its nonstop offerings to eleven destinations.

In addition to the launch of the seven new routes, the airline currently operates nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va., Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Charleston, S.C.