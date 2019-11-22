Winter Online Classes Now Enrolling at STCC

SPRINGFIELD — Registration is open for Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) four-week online winter session.

Winter session is an affordable opportunity for all area college students to earn and transfer college credit during winter break. STCC’s winter online classes are taught by faculty experts, with years of experience teaching online.

A three-credit course costs $747, which is the same price for both in-state and out-of-state residents. Additionally, many winter online classes offer free textbooks through STCC’s Open Educational Resources (OER) initiative.

STCC’s winter session runs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 16, with dozens of courses in art history, biology, business, college research, computer basics, criminal justice, early childhood, English, history, marketing, medical assisting, medical lab technician, music, philosophy, psychology, sociology, and statistics.

Of these classes, 19 fulfill general-education foundation requirements and can transfer easily to Massachusetts four-year public campuses through the MassTransfer Block, in addition to nearly any private four-year campus. Visit stcc.edu/winter to enroll.

Academic advisors are available Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (also known as Building 19). Individuals may connect with an advisor by phone at (413) 755-4857, by e-mail at [email protected], or by live chat at stcc.edu/contact.