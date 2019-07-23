Springfield College Hosts 29th Annual Senior Games

SPRINGFIELD — Since 1991, Springfield College has been a supporter of the Massachusetts Senior Games, hosting the annual event on the campus each summer. The tradition continued during the weekend of July 13-14, as hundreds of participants took part in a range of events, including track and field, swimming, racquetball, and more.

The Massachusetts Senior Games kindles the Olympic spirit and ignites the flame for thousands of older adults across the Commonwealth, giving them the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities throughout the year. Once again, Joan Simmons, associate professor of Occupational Therapy at Springfield College and Massachusetts Senior Games board member, helped lead current Springfield College occupational-therapy students in volunteer efforts, demonstrating the college’s Humanics philosophy.

Formed by Jack Neumann, Springfield College professor emeritus, the Massachusetts Senior Games has been a staple event on campus for 29 years. Neumann was a World War II veteran, a Springfield College football coach, a chairman of the National Senior Games, and a medical psychotherapist. He helped generations of students, athletes, and senior citizens improve and enrich their lives over his 57-year career as an educator.