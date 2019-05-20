Springfield College Students, Faculty Enjoy Short-term Study Abroad in Ireland

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College Assistant Professor of History Ian Delahanty and Assistant Professor of Religion Katherine Dugan are leading 24 Springfield College undergraduate students on a short-term study-abroad trip to Ireland from May 14 through May 23.

“This is such a great opportunity for our students to explore the landscape of Ireland, including Dublin, Belfast, and all the way up to Galway,” said Dugan. “The students will be engaged in tours of historic museums, participating in the Gaelic Games, and will experience a variety of cultural experiences in a historic country.”

The educational and cultural experiences the students will experience include excursions to Ireland’s dramatic Atlantic coastline, including the rugged Burren, the majestic Cliffs of Moher, and the rocky Aran Islands.

“Both Professor Delahanty and I teach similar minded courses, and we found some nice overlap in how we teach history, and the history of immigration, that would make this trip a great experience for everyone involved,” said Dugan, who plans on leading a trip to the Immigration Museum in Ireland. “We also realize many of our students are in majors that make it difficult for them to commit to a full semester of study abroad, so this short-term trip gives them an opportunity to experience a study-abroad experience right at the conclusion of a busy semester.”

Springfield College history major Hogan Tomkunas was interested in going on the trip to enhance his knowledge of history in a real-word setting.

“Being able to experience the rich history in Ireland firsthand made this trip very interesting to me,” he said. “Just being able to experience a different culture that is outside of my comfort zone is exciting, and to be able to have this experience shared with my faculty advisor and fellow students is just a perfect way to end the semester.”

Other students agreed. “This is great that Springfield College has given us the opportunity to have this experience,” said sports biology major Alex Rachmaciej. “The friendships that are made on these trips last a lifetime, so I am very excited to be part of this experience.”