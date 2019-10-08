Springfield College to Host 110th Annual Gymnastics Exhibition Show

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College is set to host the 110th Gymnastics Exhibition Show on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at 7 p.m. in Blake Arena. The show is one of the longest-standing traditions at Springfield College and in Western Mass. The theme for this year’s show will tie into Halloween and be titled “Haunted Homeshow.”

Close to 100 participants will take part in the show, including All-American and champion gymnasts from the Springfield College men’s and women’s gymnastics teams and student dancers. Individuals will perform a full range of gymnastic feats and dramatic special events.

Along with the many gymnastic and dance numbers, the dramatic finale of the show will continue to honor the Springfield College tradition with the tableaux — living statuaries by gymnasts in metallic body paint.

New to the show this year, attendees are encouraged to donate clothing and toiletries items that will benefit Catie’s Closet, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids go to school and stay in school. Items will be donated at no charge to more than 80 schools throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Items that can be donated include new and gently used clothing items and new, full-sized toiletries for youth-age and teenage boys and girls. Urgent would include youth clothing such as jeans, sweats, sweatshirts, and T-shirts in sizes 5 to 10. In addition, teen clothing such as basketball shorts, jeans, T-shirts, and sweats in sizes small to XX-large are also strongly encouraged.

For ticket information, visit springfield.edu/gymshow. Ticket pricing is $12 for adults, $8 for individuals 65 and older, and $6 for individuals 17 and under. A limited number of tickets will be available at Blake Arena on the dates of the shows.