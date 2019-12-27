Springfield College Unveils New Master of Science in Athletic Training Program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College unveiled its new master of science in athletic training program, which is accredited under the 2020 Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE) Curricular Content Standards.

“We are extremely pleased with the feedback from our self-study,” said Mary Barnum, director of the college’s Athletic Training program. “The CAATE stated that the MSAT program strengths include a well-thought-out and structured curriculum highlighted by curricular flexibility in sequencing that will accommodate student needs and interest. We are fortunate that we have such a strong and successful history to build upon, and current faculty who are engaged in leadership positions at all levels of the athletic training profession.”

The new curriculum is the combined effort of many dedicated athletic training educators working over a three-year period to design a program that stayed true to the core values of Springfield College and the athletic training education program.

The new program also seeks to incorporate innovative and engaging ways to ensure that athletic training graduates are well prepared to meet the healthcare needs of physically active individuals.

Springfield College has a long-standing tradition in preparing athletic trainers for successful careers dating back to 1925. As part of this internationally recognized program, students gain the training and experience to help them succeed in the field. Springfield College’s athletic training tradition includes graduates employed by professional teams, high schools, and colleges and universities.