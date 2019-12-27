New Restaurant to Open in Spring in Thornes Marketplace

NORTHAMPTON — Aaron Thayer, a chef with experience at exclusive fine-dining establishments in Boston and San Francisco — and at Coco & the Cellar Bar in Easthampton — will open a restaurant called Patria in Thornes Marketplace with his business partner and wife, Abby Fuhrman.

Patria will be located on the basement level in the space formerly occupied by ConVino, which closed in August.

Thayer and Fuhrman expect to open Patria in the spring of 2020. Currently, they are renovating the dining room and kitchen to create a more functional flow and enhance the décor with new furnishings and lighting.

Key in creating a new workflow is a restructuring of the dining room and kitchen to account for the fact that Patria will be focused more on food service, whereas ConVino’s emphasis, as a wine bar, was on beverage sales. “We want to increase usable space,” Thayer said.

Thayer said Patria will offer fine dining with a relaxed and casual approach. “We don’t want to seem elitist or exclusive,” he said. “We’re taking the things I’ve learned about fine dining and translating them to a more approachable dining experience.”

Patria will specialize in large, family-style roasts, fresh pastas, and vegetable dishes that will all be sharable.

“We’ll start out with a recognizable menu to gain trust and build comfort. As people get to know us, we’ll expand peoples’ palates and bring in some more unique flavors and ingredients,” Thayer said.

Service and quality will be a major focus of the restaurant, and Thayer and Fuhrman will work to create an atmosphere that is comfortable and adventurous. Thayer will use as much local produce and other ingredients as is possible.

Previously, Thayer and Fuhrman planned to open a restaurant in Easthampton called Hunt and Gather. They bought property at 77 Union St., which formerly housed a florist shop, in August 2018. However, because they were changing the use of the structure, the renovation estimates from contractors were cost-prohibitive. The two still own the building, leasing apartments on the upper floors. They are seeking a commercial tenant for the storefront space.

“We are pleased to welcome Abby and Aaron to the Thornes community,” said Richard Madowitz, Thornes co-president. “We look forward to dining with them, and we are pleased to be able to offer another attractive dining option to residents of the Valley.”