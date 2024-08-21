United Way of Pioneer Valley’s Stuff the Bus Delivery Day Is Aug. 22

SPRINGFIELD — The wheels on the bus go round and round, all through the towns.

Following weeks of sorting donated school supplies and working with volunteers to pack hundreds of colorful backpacks, the United Way of Pioneer Valley has scheduled Stuff the Bus delivery day for Thursday, Aug. 22.

The organization will be stuffing the bus at 8:30 a.m. at its Springfield United Way office and departing at 9:30 a.m. to deliver to 15 school districts.

The United Way is grateful to AAA Northeast, Balise Auto, Peter Pan Bus Lines, Steve Lewis Subaru, and Western Mass News for hosting collection sites, and to Eversource, MGM Springfield, Monson Savings Bank, Health New England, and community volunteers for their help with this initiative. The nonprofit is also appreciative of all the local businesses, their employees, and community members for their generous donations of school supplies and their time.