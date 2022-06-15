Springfield Restaurant Week Kicks Off Friday; Launch Party Set for Thursday

SPRINGFIELD — Presented by Country Bank & Quality Beverage, Springfield Restaurant Week is back. The foodie celebration kicks off Friday, and will run through June 26.

The annual 10-day city-wide event is put on every year by the Springfield Restaurant Week Committee and the Springfield Business Improvement District.

“The return of Springfield Restaurant Week is a resounding statement of the resiliency of Springfield,” said Springfield Restaurant Week Chair, Juan Latorre III. “Restaurants have been asked to sacrifice so much over the last two years, and Springfield Restaurant Week represents our chance to thank them for all they do to support our vibrant dining culture.

“Restaurant Week has proven to be extremely successful, and we look forward to celebrating the variety and flavors of Springfield’s food culture,” he added. “Diners are sure to be impressed by the diversity of cuisines and experiences our city has to offer.”

The event seeks to highlight the wide range of dining options that Springfield has to offer and bring individuals not only from Springfield, but from throughout the region, to the city to enjoy brunch, lunch, or dinner at one of Springfield’s fine establishments.

Amherst Brewing created a limited-edition brew, JESS with GALAXY, specifically for Springfield Restaurant Week. The Restaurant Week brew is available on draft at many of the participating restaurant locations.

A launch party presented by Peoples Bank and Amherst Brewing is planned for this Thursday night to kick off the celebrations under the tent at the Fort from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and that includes apps, commemorative Restaurant Week beer glass, and one pour of Specialty Restaurant Week Beer by Amherst Brewing. Tickets can be purchased here: Launch Party Tickets

For a list of participating restaurants visit springfielddowntown.com. Springfield Restaurant Week sponsors are: Country Bank, Quality Beverage, RJM Landscaping, Peoples Bank, GZA Environmental, MVP.pub, TD Bank, Freedom Credit Union, and Amherst Brewing.