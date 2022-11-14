Springfield Rotary’s Service Above Self Luncheon Announces 2022 Honorees

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Rotary Club of Springfield announced the honorees for the Westfield Bank 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame/Springfield Rotary Service Above Self Luncheon, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at noon on Center Court of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The public is invited to attend.

This year’s honorees are Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by the late NCAA championship Coach Jim Valvano and ESPN. In addition to these two honorees, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Jack Toner, a third-generation Springfield business owner and Rotarian.

“Many notable individuals from the Western Mass. community and the sports world have been recognized at the Service Above Self luncheons throughout the years,” said Frank Colaccino, CEO of the Colvest Group and chairperson of the Service Above Self committee. “Our honorees exemplify the Rotary International motto of ‘service above self’ and have generously served our communities with heartfelt passion without expectation of personal recognition.”

Attorney Maurice Powe, president of the Rotary Club of Springfield, added that the club “celebrates community involvement at all levels, and it is important to say thank you to our honorees and also use their accomplishments to inspire others. We encourage those in the Springfield area to join us in congratulating these remarkable honorees who have made an undeniable impact on the people and organizations around them.”

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities to the luncheon are still available. Individual tickets cost $75. For more information on sponsorships or to purchase tickets to the luncheon, contact Jeremy Therrien at the Basketball Hall of Fame at (413) 231-5521 or [email protected].