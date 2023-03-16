Berkshire Black Economic Council Announces Storefront Recruitment Grant Program

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council (BBEC) is leading the Vibe North Street storefront recruitment grant program in collaboration with Downtown Pittsfield Inc. (DPI). The grant, which is funded by Mass Development’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI), will offer businesses the opportunity to receive TDI Local funds in amounts between $7,500 and $25,000 to help cover the costs of relocating to currently vacant storefronts in the North Street district.

Businesses interested in moving to the North Street district can apply for the grant, which will be awarded to businesses that demonstrate the passion and capability to revitalize downtown Pittsfield.

“We’re excited to launch the Vibe North Street grant program in collaboration with DPI,” said A.J. Enchill, executive director of BBEC. “COVID has forced many businesses in our downtown to close. We believe that, by recruiting new businesses to North Street, we can create a vibrant downtown with diverse businesses that bring a new vibe to Pittsfield.”

Vibe North Street is part of a broader effort to fit out vacant storefronts with the proper equipment, fixtures, and furniture so storefronts are move-in-ready. With the program’s focus on attracting new businesses to the North Street district, BBEC and DPI are working to inspire new seasonal activities in order to work toward a downtown with businesses that complement one another throughout the year.

Click here for more information on the Vibe North Street storefront recruitment grant program. Click here for more info about TDI Local.