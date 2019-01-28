Springfield to Host AHL All-Star Challenge Tonight

SPRINGFIELD — Following a lively skills competition that drew a sellout crowd of 6,793 hockey fans to the MassMutual Center on Sunday, the AHL All-Star Challenge will kick off tonight at 7 p.m.

During the skills competition — which featured players from across the AHL matching up in events like hardest shot, accuracy shooting, breakaway relay, and fastest skater — the Springfield Thunderbirds’ Anthony Greco set a new speed record in the latter event, but the West came out on top overall, 17-14.

Tonight’s All-Star Challenge is a three-on-three hockey event during which each of the four divisions will battle in a round-robin series of matches, with the top two teams facing off in the championship match.