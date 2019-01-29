SkinCatering, LLC Awarded National Women’s Business Enterprise Certficate

SPRINGFIELD — SkinCatering, LLC, an all-natural skincare brand with two spa locations in Springfield and Holyoke, announced it has been awarded the national WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certificate.

WBENC’s certification validates that the business is 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women.

“We are making purposeful strides to create the foundation to allow women to own a franchise location of SkinCatering concept spas,” said Leanne Sedlak, owner, chief visionary officer, and lead massage therapist. “I believe this certification is important for any woman considering going into business with us and opening their own SkinCatering branch.”

According to Kim Brunton-Auger, vice president of skin care development and licensed aesthetician, “the most important aspect to have been certified by WBENC is that we have been vetted by this national women’s organization, and they have accepted us as one of their own.”

The application process was rigorous, including on-site visits, as the WBENC certification standard is the most relied-upon certification of women-owned businesses, Sedlak said.

“This group has incredible networking opportunities for us, and we are proud to be certified by them, and we do not take this lightly. The community should expect great things from us and expect to see us out and about in the near future, growing SkinCatering to a new level.”