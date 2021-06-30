Union Station to Feature ‘the Songstress of Springfield’ over July 4 Weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Union Station announced that Vanessa Ford, “the Songstress of Springfield,” who is well-known for singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at various area events, will record a new version of the song at Union Station. The new video recording will be posted on springfieldunionstation.com and disseminated through social media starting on Friday, July 2 and running through Monday, July 5.

“This Fourth of July will be a celebration like no other in recent memory,” said Nicole Sweeney, property manager for Springfield Union Station. “So we wanted to offer something that both captures the spirit of the celebration as well as features a local treasure, Vanessa Ford.”

Ford began singing in her church choir at age 7, and she loves every genre of music. She is an aficionado of classical music, jazz, pop, traditional hymns, and contemporary gospel music, and has performed the national anthem for many local college sporting events, Springfield Police Academy graduations, and a multitude of high-profile local and national events.