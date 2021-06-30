OMG Inc., OMG Roofing Products Announce Promotion, New Hire

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. recently promoted Josh Kelly to the position of senior vice president for Business Development. Meanwhile, OMG Roofing Products hired Elli-Ann Oskar as Sales and Marketing assistant.

In his new role, Kelly will focus on strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, product development, licensing, as well as strategies to expand OMG’s business. He reports to Hubert McGovern, president and CEO of OMG.

“Josh is uniquely qualified to fill this key position,” McGovern said. “He has a deep knowledge of both our Roofing and FastenMaster businesses and markets. He also has a proven track record for developing disruptive technology, the best example of which is our industry-leading RhinoBond induction welding system. He will also play a critical role on the senior management team at OMG.”

Kelly started with OMG in 1991 as a project coordinator and has held several positions within the roofing division, including key account manager, vice president of Marketing, general manager, and, most recently, vice president of Product Development and Innovation.

Josh is a member of the Single Ply Roofing Industry trade association, a past president of the Roofing Industry Alliance, and a current member of the board of directors for the National Roofing Contractors Assoc. He holds a bachelor’s degree from UMass Amherst and an MBA from Western New England University.

In her new role, Oskar is responsible for a wide assortment of administrative functions to support the sales and marketing teams, as well as the company’s key account managers and Customer Service department. She reports to Monte Horst, vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Prior to joining OMG, she was a Business Development assistant at Teracode. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Westfield State University.