Springfield YPS to Host 15th Annual Great Golf Escape on May 15

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its 15th annual Great Golf Escape event this May. The event will take place on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Country Club of Wilbraham. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

The cost for this event is $125 for individual YPS members, $500 for a YPS member foursome team captain, $150 for individual non-members, and $600 for a non-member foursome team captain. There will be prizes, a hole-in-one contest with a cash prize, a poker challenge throughout the event, and more. Registration includes lunch, post-golf dinner, and giveaways. Click here to register.

This event is open to the public, so there is no need to be a YPS member to play. However, members will receive a free mulligan, entry into the door-prize raffle, and more.

The event’s presenting sponsor is PeoplesBank. Other sponsors include Beauty Batlles Lounge, Brown and Brown Insurance, Caring Medical Staffing, Chikmedia, DDS Acoustical Specialties, HUB International, Kyle Sullivan, LiftTruck Parts & Service, LUSO Federal Credit Union, Monson Savings Bank, Raymond James, UMass Dining, and Visual Sound Production.