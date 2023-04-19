CLEAR Identity-verification Technology Available at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced the launch of CLEAR and its identity-verification technology at Bradley International Airport.

“At Bradley International Airport, we are always looking for innovative approaches to the traveler journey,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With our focus on modernizing the whole travel experience while maintaining the integrity of safety and security protocols, we are thrilled to introduce CLEAR’s biometric technology to our traveler base. The addition of CLEAR now offers another convenient, time-saving travel option in our growing menu of services and amenities.”

CLEAR already serves nine of Bradley’s top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through the airport to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Nationally, it offers an expedited security program at 52 airports, serving more than 15 million members.

Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint. CLEAR’s launch at Bradley is expected to create 23 jobs and generate approximately $1.2 million in local economic activity every year.

“CLEAR has officially landed in Connecticut, and we’re excited to partner with Bradley International Airport to make air travel easier, faster, and more secure for Connecticut travelers,” CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said.

CLEAR Plus, an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited identity-verification lanes, costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for $60 per adult per year.