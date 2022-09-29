SSO Hires Symphony Youth Sinfonia Conductor Matt Bertuzzi

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) announced that Matt Bertuzzi has been hired as the conductor of the SSO’s Springfield Youth Sinfonia, a youth orchestra that develops ensemble skills and performs in Springfield Symphony Hall.

Bertuzzi, who also serves as music director at the Springfield Honors Academy, previously served as assistant conductor of the Pioneer Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in Greenfield. He has been hailed as a “lively and animated teacher” by OperaPulse.

Growing up, Bertuzzi was part of the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra. Bertuzzi has served as musical director of the UMass Chamber Orchestra and as assistant conductor of the UMass University Orchestra, the Five College Opera Projects, and Opera Workshop. In his final concert at UMass, Bertuzzi produced and conducted the University’s first fully staged opera to be performed with full orchestra, Donizetti’s Rita, for which he was a semifinalist for the American Prize in Opera Conducting, the only collegiate conductor to achieve such an honor.

Bertuzzi has extensive experience conducting internationally, which includes serving as assistant conductor of the Professional Advantage and the Italian Operatic Experience, opera festivals in the Marche region of Italy. He was also a guest conductor with the Orquestra Criança Cidadã, Recife, Brazil’s premier youth orchestra academy, and has also conducted at the International Institute for Conductors Advanced Conducting Academy in Bacau, Romania.

He is a former trustee of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and developed and implemented the symphony’s innovative Real-Time Concert Notes program, which allows audience members, using a smartphone app, to receive live program notes about the music they are hearing while it’s being played in concert.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have the chance to lead the Springfield Youth Sinfonia after getting my own start with the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra as a student so many years ago,” Bertuzzi said. “I’m excited to work with such great youth musicians from our area.”

According to Paul Lambert, interim executive director of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, “the SSO is fortunate to have such a talented individual in Matt Bertuzzi to lead our Youth Sinfonia. He has proven in his career to be an innovator and an excellent teacher. He will bring great energy and ability to our youth orchestra, and the SSO board and leadership look forward to supporting him and our young musicians.”

The Springfield Youth Sinfonia, along with the Springfield Youth Orchestra, are merit-based orchestras sponsored by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for talented young musicians (up to age 19) living in the Pioneer Valley and beyond.

The SYS rehearses weekly at Holyoke Community College and performs at Springfield Symphony Hall. Weekly rehearsals have begun, and auditions are being accepted for all symphony instruments. Those interested in auditioning should contact Rocio Mora at [email protected].