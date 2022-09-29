Adam Moreau Joins Marketing Doctor Management Team

NORTHAMPTON — Marketing Doctor Inc. recently welcomed Adam Moreau to its management team. He brings more than 19 years of advertising experience to Marketing Doctor.

A longtime senior account executive for Effectv (formerly Comcast Spotlight), Moreau was integral in creating strong, custom campaigns and messaging that delivered impressive results for his clients. He constantly leveraged his expertise in media sales and omni-channel advertising solutions to find the next opportunity for his clients, both during and after campaigns.

He is a fixture in the local media-sales field, working at the forefront of local advertising in the Springfield market. With clients across New England, his accounts spanned size and industry, including automotive, legal, retail, healthcare, business services, and more. He also executed political advertising campaigns for local and federal candidates.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Adam on our team,” Marketing Doctor founder and President Janet Casey said. “He fits perfectly with our core values that have led to such success. We feel he is one of the most respected advertising professionals in the business and a good egg. Having ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the fourth year in a row, we needed an industry leader to be a cornerstone of our management team.”

Moreau holds an MBA from Western New England University.

“I am proud to be joining the management team at Marketing Doctor,” he said. “I look forward to bringing my many years of experience in media and the advertising-sales industry to the company and joining them on their road of success. Janet and the teams have an amazing group that I am very excited to be a part of.”