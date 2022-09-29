Big Y’s Online Ordering Celebrates First Year of Growth and Success

SPRINGFIELD — This fall marks the one-year anniversary for myPicks Online Ordering, Big Y’s e-commerce platform. In recent years, Big Y has seen an explosion of online ordering and an increased customer demand for another way to shop. These factors led Big Y to enter the e-commerce realm and launch its myPicks Online Ordering platform.

“We understand just how busy people are these days and want to make sure we are offering our customers another option for shopping,” said Christian D’Amour, director of E-commerce at Big Y Foods.

According to D’Amour, Big Y is continuing to gather valuable feedback from customers and is working hard to develop new ways to improve customers’ online experience. Recently, myPicks launched an upgraded website with improved functionality that will make possible services like home delivery powered by Instacart and the ability to accept payments via EBT and SNAP benefits. It has expanded pick-up windows to include same-day order and pick up, and continuew to expand its offerings of fresh and local products. “We continue to listen and learn and are excited to be able to offer in the near future some of the enhancement our customers have been asking for.”

Currently, Big Y offers myPicks in 11 store locations: Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Ludlow, South Hadley, West Springfield, Wilbraham, two in Springfield, and two in Westfield.