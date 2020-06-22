State Launches Step Two of Second Phase of Economic Reopening

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that the second step of phase 2 of the Commonwealth’s four-phase reopening plan will begin today, June 22, to allow additional industries to resume operations under sector-specific guidelines.

The following will be eligible to reopen today: indoor table service at restaurants; close-contact personal services, with restrictions; retail dressing rooms, by appointment only; and offices, at 50% capacity.

In order to give those businesses time to prepare, the administration had previously released sector-specific guidance in advance of phase 2 for industries including restaurants, close-contact personal services, and sectors not otherwise addressed.

Before these sectors can resume operations under the guidelines, businesses must meet all safety standards, create a COVID-19 control plan, and complete a self-certification.

On May 18, the administration released a four-phase plan to reopen the economy based on public-health data, spending at least three weeks in each phase. Key public-health data, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have been closely monitored and shown a significant decline, allowing for the second step of phase 2 to begin.