The following building permits were issued during the months of May and June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

101 Front Street Trust

101 Front St.

$12,000 — Expand four existing openings

Broadway Street, LLC

421 Broadway

$26,590.67 — Roofing

Etan Shalem

591M Memorial Dr.

$375,000 — Fit out existing retail space for Spectrum service center

Shawn Peabody

18 Victoria Park

$2,300 — Remove six windows and install six vinyl replacement windows

Rai Ram

60 School St.

$16,000 — Rebuild staircases, decking, handrails, rails, and posts

GREENFIELD

Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin

56 Wisdom Way

Demolish garage

Tapestry

278 Main St., Suite 307A

$25,000 — Divide room for storage area, new door and frame, new sink location, upgrade ductwork, minor electrical work, hot-water tank

Valley Medical Group

329 Conway St.

$20,000 — Repair building after vehicle collision

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$5,650 — Relocate existing wet sprinklers to accommodate new floor plan

MKJ Real Estate, LLC

195 Water St.

$53,885 — Install 60 solar panels via roof mount

LENOX

Adams Community Bank

7 Main St.

$20,710 — 36 white vinyl replacement windows with internal gridwork

Stanley Rosen

91 Walker St.

$9,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

299 Page Blvd., LLC

299 Page Blvd.

$1,270,786.76 — Alter space at former shooting range for new tactical training center for Springfield Police Department

Astro Logistics, LLC

126 Memorial Dr.

$27,955 — Alter space for additional concrete tank support pedestal and containment walls in existing interior tank containment area

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$79,748 — Install new partitions, doors and frames, drywall on existing studs, and acoustical ceilings

Charles D’Amour, Donald D’Amour

90 Memorial Dr.

$30,000 — Add three cellular antennas and three remote radio units, replace six remote radio units on existing AT&T tower

Commonwealth Academy Holdings, LLC

7 Ames Hill Road

$39,000 — Alter space for accessible restroom in Ray House at Commonwealth Academy

Crown Atlantic Co., LLC

22 Birnie Ave.

$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on existing AT&T tower

Gulmohur 546 Sumner Corp.

544 Sumner Ave.

$30,000 — Alter vacant commercial space for new beauty salon

Norley Realty Inc.

350 Albany St.

$25,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, remove three remote radio units and install 12 remote radio units and one DC-only squid on existing AT&T tower

Remic Properties

455 Breckwood Blvd.

$125,000 — Alter tenant space for future interior fit-out for Family Dollar

WILBRAHAM

2030 Boston Road, LLC

2030 Boston Road

$3,000 — Sign for Executive Real Estate