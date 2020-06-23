Top Page Banner

The following building permits were issued during the months of May and June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

101 Front Street Trust
101 Front St.
$12,000 — Expand four existing openings

Broadway Street, LLC
421 Broadway
$26,590.67 — Roofing

Etan Shalem
591M Memorial Dr.
$375,000 — Fit out existing retail space for Spectrum service center

Shawn Peabody
18 Victoria Park
$2,300 — Remove six windows and install six vinyl replacement windows

Rai Ram
60 School St.
$16,000 — Rebuild staircases, decking, handrails, rails, and posts

GREENFIELD

Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin
56 Wisdom Way
Demolish garage

Tapestry
278 Main St., Suite 307A
$25,000 — Divide room for storage area, new door and frame, new sink location, upgrade ductwork, minor electrical work, hot-water tank

Valley Medical Group
329 Conway St.
$20,000 — Repair building after vehicle collision

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$5,650 — Relocate existing wet sprinklers to accommodate new floor plan

MKJ Real Estate, LLC
195 Water St.
$53,885 — Install 60 solar panels via roof mount

LENOX

Adams Community Bank
7 Main St.
$20,710 — 36 white vinyl replacement windows with internal gridwork

Stanley Rosen
91 Walker St.
$9,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

299 Page Blvd., LLC
299 Page Blvd.
$1,270,786.76 — Alter space at former shooting range for new tactical training center for Springfield Police Department

Astro Logistics, LLC
126 Memorial Dr.
$27,955 — Alter space for additional concrete tank support pedestal and containment walls in existing interior tank containment area

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$79,748 — Install new partitions, doors and frames, drywall on existing studs, and acoustical ceilings

Charles D’Amour, Donald D’Amour
90 Memorial Dr.
$30,000 — Add three cellular antennas and three remote radio units, replace six remote radio units on existing AT&T tower

Commonwealth Academy Holdings, LLC
7 Ames Hill Road
$39,000 — Alter space for accessible restroom in Ray House at Commonwealth Academy

Crown Atlantic Co., LLC
22 Birnie Ave.
$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on existing AT&T tower

Gulmohur 546 Sumner Corp.
544 Sumner Ave.
$30,000 — Alter vacant commercial space for new beauty salon

Norley Realty Inc.
350 Albany St.
$25,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, remove three remote radio units and install 12 remote radio units and one DC-only squid on existing AT&T tower

Remic Properties
455 Breckwood Blvd.
$125,000 — Alter tenant space for future interior fit-out for Family Dollar

WILBRAHAM

2030 Boston Road, LLC
2030 Boston Road
$3,000 — Sign for Executive Real Estate

