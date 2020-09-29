STCC Medical Assistant Program Top-ranked for Affordability, Quality

SPRINGFIELD — Two websites have ranked Springfield Technical Community College’s medical assistant program first in Massachusetts for quality and value.

One site, medicalassistantadvice.com, listed STCC as having the best medical assistant program in Massachusetts, beating out other community-college and training programs in the state, while another site, medassistantedu.org, rated the program as the most affordable in the Commonwealth.

“One of the top medical assistant schools in Massachusetts, Springfield Technical Community College prepares you for a rewarding career in the allied healthcare field by combining practical learning with didactic classes,” medicalassistantadvice.com wrote about STCC.

The medical assistant program at STCC offers a ‘one-plus-one’ option, which means students in the program obtain a certificate after one year of successful coursework. They can either enter the workforce or continue another year in the program to pursue an associate degree.

In naming STCC among the most affordable medical assistant associate-degree programs of 2020-21, medassistantedu.org noted that the program costs more than $1,800 less than the state average for public medical assistant associate degrees and praised its comprehensive curriculum, which includes hands-on learning through laboratory and simulation experiences. “Becoming a medical assistant is one of the quickest routes to a career that offers a big return on a relatively small investment of time and money.”

Professional medical assistants perform administrative duties such as word processing, record keeping, billing, electronic medical records, and scheduling procedures. Clinical responsibilities include assisting the physician with patient care, performing electrocardiograms, assisting with physical examinations, performing phlebotomy, and obtaining and processing specimens. Graduates are qualified to accept positions in medical offices, clinics, health-maintenance organizations, insurance companies, hospitals, ambulatory-care centers, or any other area where their broad basic skills are needed.

Karolyn Ryan, program director and associate professor in the Medical Assisting department, said she was delighted to find out the program made two separate lists of top schools. “Our program offers value and quality for our students who are well-prepared to sit for the national certification exam offered by the American Association of Medical Assistants. We’re proud of the work we do to train students and help fill the demand for skilled workers in the healthcare field.”

For more information about the medical assistant program and to apply, visit stcc.edu/explore/programs/mast.as or call STCC Admissions at (413) 755-3333.