STCC Names Shai Butler Interim VP of Advancement and External Affairs

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) named an interim vice president of Advancement and External Affairs, a leadership position that oversees institution-sustaining efforts, engagement writ large, and strategic communication.

Shai Butler, who starts June 7, will work closely with STCC President John Cook to support the college’s mission. In this role, Butler will carry a portfolio that includes fundraising, governmental relations, strategic marketing, branding, and communication. The role also ensures deep connections with the STCC Foundation, and Butler carries the dual title of executive director of the STCC Foundation.

“We’re thrilled that Dr. Butler is joining us at STCC,” Cook said. “She brings tremendous intellect, along with a wealth of experience in higher education, to this role. Particularly impressive is her understanding of fundraising and community outreach, as well as her leadership of equity initiatives, which are so prominent in our mission at STCC.”

Butler most recently served as vice president for Student Development at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y.

Jennifer Brown, president of the STCC Foundation board of directors, said the board is looking forward to working with Butler. “The foundation board is pleased to welcome Dr. Shai Butler to Springfield Technical Community College. She will be a strong asset to enhance and support the mission of the STCC Foundation.”

Butler is no stranger to Western Mass.; her husband, Odo Butler, worked at American International College from 2018 to 2020, and they have enjoyed camping trips to Becket.

“I’m excited about joining STCC and looking forward to meeting faculty, students, staff, as well as the many partners in the community, government, education, and industry,” Butler said. “STCC is a gem for Greater Springfield, and I look forward to supporting its goals and mission in my role at the college.”

Known by her students as “Dr. Shai,” Butler led the creation of the division of Student Development at the College of Saint Rose, where she had worked in various leadership roles since 2007. For many years, she served as the chief diversity officer. She began her career in higher education at the University at Albany – State University of New York, where she worked for over a decade, and where she previously earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in educational administration and policy studies. In 2014, she earned a doctoral degree in law and policy at Northeastern University in Boston.

A speaker, writer, and influencer on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as women’s leadership, mentorship, sponsorship, and professional development, Butler is an executive contributor for higheredjobs.com. In addition, her research on educational access for low-income students opened the door for her to join 60 educators at a 2014 White House conference on increasing the number of youth and traditional college-aged students of color majoring in STEM fields.