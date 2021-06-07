BusinessTalk with John Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame

BusinessWest editor George O’Brien talks with John Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. The two discuss the state’s New Normal stage of reopening, new exhibits at the Hall, and how 2021 is shaping up as a strong, memorable year for the shrine. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/EPISODE-67.mp3