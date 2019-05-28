STCC Offers Free STEM Starter Academy Summer Bridge Program

SPRINGFIELD — Registration is open for Springfield Technical Community College’s free STEM Starter Academy Summer Bridge program, which runs from July 1 to Aug. 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone interested must register by the June 14 deadline and be a Massachusetts high-school graduate in the class of 2017, 2018, or 2019; be a Massachusetts resident; submit an STCC admissions application for the fall 2019 semester; have a grade point average of 2.0 or above; have parent or guardian permission if under 18 years old; and submit a STEM Starter Academy application.

The program, which is ideal for those who are interested in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) careers, offers participants free college credits, books, guest speakers, activities, lunch, field trips, and tutoring. Students will earn a $400 stipend upon successful completion.

For additional information and to apply, visit stcc.edu/apply/stem. Contact Reena Randhir, director of STEM Starter Academy, with questions at [email protected] or (413) 755-4576.