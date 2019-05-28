Blue Sox to Present Championship Ring to Mayor Morse, City of Holyoke

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox will present a special 2018 championship ring to the city of Holyoke today, May 28, at 12:30 p.m. in the mayor’s office at Holyoke City Hall.

Accepting the ring on behalf of the city will be Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. Blue Sox Manager John Raiola and the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) Championship Cup will also be in attendance for the presentation.

“I want to congratulate the players, the coaches, and the staff of the Valley Blue Sox for winning the League Championship — again,” Morse said. “I know I speak for the people of Holyoke when I say that you have made us proud, and we are looking forward to kicking off the new season to defend that title. Go Blue Sox!”

The 2018 Blue Sox were named Summer Team of the Year by Perfect Game following a season in which they finished with a league-best 30-12 record. They won four straight games during an undefeated postseason en route to a second consecutive NECBL championship.

This year’s Blue Sox team will kick off the season on Saturday, June 8 at 6:35 p.m. as the 2018 NECBL championship banner will be raised. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition 2018 NECBL championship pennant. The gates will open at 5:35 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame ceremonies.