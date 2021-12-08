STCC Receives $55,000 from Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received two grants worth $55,000 from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

A $30,000 Flexible Funding Grant awarded to the STCC Foundation will be used to boost the student-empowerment fund, which was created as a resource for students facing a variety of barriers standing in the way of their ability to complete their education.

Students in need of support for short-term housing, transportation, childcare, academic program resources, and nutritious meals can apply for the help they need through the empowerment fund, freeing them to focus on their studies and complete their programs.

A separate $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation will be used to fund the STCC’s COVID-19 vaccine video. STCC has created a video to promote vaccinations. All community colleges in the Commonwealth are requiring students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated by the start of the spring semester in January.

This vaccine requirement is aimed at ensuring the safest learning and working environment possible for all members of the STCC community.

The STCC Foundation, a nonprofit organization, helps STCC meet its goals and commitment to provide superior educational opportunities to the community.

“We are very grateful for the Community Foundation’s support,” said Shai Butler, STCC’s interim vice president of Advancement and External Affairs. “They are helping us to advance our mission to support students as they transform their lives. These have been challenging times for our students. Some of them have gotten sick and have had to take time off to recover. Some have lost jobs or have had to cut back their hours to take care of their families. The funding from the Community Foundation will help them stay in college and pursue their goals.”