STCC to Host Veterans Day Ceremony Today

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony today, Nov. 6, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. outside the Student Learning Commons (Building 19).

The ceremony will include a presentation of the colors by Commerce High School’s JROTC. A guest speaker from One Call Away Foundation, a PTSD support network, will talk about veteran suicide awareness. Following the ceremony, there will be a reception in the Veterans Center in Building 19.