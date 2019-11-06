Dillon Bodley & Associates, P.C. Moves to North Pleasant Street in Amherst

AMHERST — Dillon Bodley & Associates, P.C., owned and operated by certified public accountants Brian Dillon and Catherine Bodley, recently moved its Amherst location to 196 North Pleasant St. to offer its clients more convenient parking and better access.

The firm closed at its former location at 37 South Pleasant St. on Oct. 27 and reopened at the new address on Nov. 1.

“We’re looking forward to offering a better parking situation for our clients, as well as providing ourselves with more office space, as our company has grown,” Bodley said. “We anticipate the move will go smoothly, and there will be no disruption in service.”

Dillon Bodley & Associates, P.C. provides a broad range of accounting and tax services, including tax preparation and planning engagements for individuals, small businesses, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. It also offers bookkeeping services to its business tax clients and provides consulting to small businesses and startups.

The firm was located on South Pleasant Street for four years, with Bodley working on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Dillon working on Wednesdays during tax season. Services are provided on other days of the week and throughout the rest of the year by appointment.

Dillon Bodley & Associates, P.C. also has a West Springfield office at 63 Myron St., which will move to 71 Park Ave., Suite C, on Dec. 4 to accommodate an increased number of staff members. Approximately 20% of the firm’s clients are served at the Amherst office.

Founded by Dillon as Dillon Consulting and Tax Services in 2011, the firm changed its name when he joined forces with Bodley in January 2014.