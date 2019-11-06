Western New England University to Host World Fest 2019 on Nov. 9

SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday, Nov. 9, Western New England University’s multi-cultural student organization United & Mutually Equal will host World Fest 2019, celebrating the cultures of the world.

The evening, beginning at 6 p.m. in Rivers Memorial Hall, will showcase various foods and include performances and a fashion show. The event is open to the public as part of the university’s celebration of Diversity Week. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for non-students.