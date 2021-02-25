American International College Named to 2021–22 Military Friendly Schools List

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced it has earned the 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation.

Institutions earning this designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey, with 747 earning the designation.

The 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology and criteria were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly​ ​Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher-education and military-recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. The institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan-default rates for all students are measured.

“American International College is proud to be recognized as an institution that assists men and women who serve our country,” AIC President Vince Maniaci said. “The college appreciates the value of the many educational and leadership experiences that occur in the Armed Forces and the excellent foundation that military service provides. In turn, we give transfer credits for students’ time in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard, helping active-duty service members and veterans get a head start on earning their degrees.”

Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships for Military Friendly, added that “Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent, data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”