Targeting Technology is Becoming More Sophisticated: What Marketers Need to Know

Courtesy of Liz Alton, Marketing Daily Advisor

Targeting technology is becoming more sophisticated across platforms. Major social media providers and search engines are implementing a wider range of targeting options that are letting marketers more efficiently target their campaigns to specific customer audiences. Here’s what marketers need to know about the different kinds of targeting available in marketing campaigns.

Demographics: One of the most common ways marketers understand their audiences is through demographics. These include factors such as age, gender, income, marital status, and more. Today, most platforms offer some level of demographic targeting and many will let you customize criteria with multiple demographic selections in mind.

Read more