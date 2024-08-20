Tech Foundry Announces Orientation of Fall 2024 Cohort

SPRINGFIELD — Celebrating its 10th anniversary as the region’s leading IT workforce-development organization, Tech Foundry welcomed its fall 2024 cohort of student members on Aug. 12 and 14. The orientation marked the beginning of an intensive, 18-week IT-support training program for aspiring IT professionals.

The fall 2024 cohort will embark on a comprehensive program that blends technical skills development with professional growth and career readiness. The hybrid program features both online and in-person sessions, including classes, hands-on labs, real-world projects, and professional-development workshops, all supported by a dedicated team of Tech Foundry staff. Student members also have the opportunity to earn a Google IT certificate and access discounted certification exams, including CompTIA.

“We are thrilled to welcome the fall 2024 cohort and look forward to seeing their growth and success,” said Tricia Canavan, CEO of Tech Foundry. “This cohort is especially exciting as we’ll train our 500th student. As we mark 10 years of service to the community, we’re proud of Tech Foundry’s impact in both creating valuable career pathways for students while contributing to regional economic development by addressing critical workforce needs.”

Since its founding in 2014, Tech Foundry has been committed to bridging the tech talent gap by equipping individuals with essential skills for successful IT careers. With the continued support of industry partners and dedicated instructors, Tech Foundry remains dedicated to fostering a more inclusive and skilled tech community.