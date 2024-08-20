Freedom Credit Union Announces Free Community Shred Days on Sept. 7, 14

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is offering the opportunity for Western Mass. residents to securely purge unwanted paperwork. In cooperation with PROSHRED Springfield, Freedom is offering free Community Shred Days at four of its branches this fall.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, shred events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 1976 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 645 Center St., Ludlow.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, shred events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 54 Fair St., Northampton, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 74 Main St., Greenfield.

The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for free, quick, secure on-site shredding. Members and non-members alike may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags per vehicle. There is no charge for this service.