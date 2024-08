NORTHAMPTON — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Laura Townes announced that a new financial advisor, Jennifer Ewers, has joined her office at 6 Market St. in Northampton.

“I’m looking forward to working with Laura Townes and Joanne Saraiva and meeting investors in this area,” Ewers said. “I admire their commitment to doing what’s right for clients, and I believe working with them will make me a better financial advisor.”