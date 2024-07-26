Tech Foundry Launches Innovation Fund on 10th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD — State and local leaders consistently recognize the growing need for innovation in, and strategic growth of, workforce-development programs to connect more Massachusetts residents to living-wage jobs while driving economic growth in the Commonwealth.

This opportunity has spurred regional workforce-development program Tech Foundry to launch an Innovation Fund as the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary. With a goal of raising $250,000 to serve more people and employers, Tech Foundry will utilize this fund to fuel expansion of programs and curriculum in partnership with organizations throughout Massachusetts. To catalyze this effort, a group of donors has provided funds for a $100,000, dollar-to-dollar matching campaign through the end of the calendar year.

“Tech Foundry is laser-focused on building upon our 10 years of workforce-development impact to expand programming to drive economic and digital equity and help employers win the race for talent,” said Tricia Canavan, CEO of Tech Foundry. “We connect residents to digital literacy and tech training and build a steady stream of candidates to fill the regional hiring needs, driving economic growth in a tight labor market while creating equitable access to career opportunities.”

Currently, Tech Foundry provides hands-on technical training, work experience, coaching, and leadership development so its graduates can successfully access information-technology careers. The organization also recently launched its first Tech Hub, a free service providing bilingual digital-literacy classes, tech support, and device distribution throughout Western Mass., serving more than 300 people per month.

For more information about Tech Foundry’s programs, 10th anniversary events, and to donate to Tech Foundry, visit www.thetechfoundry.org.