Greenfield Business Assoc. Moves to Main Street to Better Serve Stakeholders

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Business Assoc., an advocate and partner for local businesses, announced it will relocate to a new office on Main Street in Greenfield on Aug. 1. This strategic move aims to enhance the association’s ability to support its members and the broader business community more effectively, and has been generously supported by partners at Cohn & Co. Real Estate, the city of Greenfield, Greenfield Community College, and the Franklin County Community Development Corp.

The new office, located at 278 Main St., Suite 204, offers a more central and accessible location for business stakeholders. With ample space for meetings and board retreats, the office will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and growth, while doubling as an additional asset for member businesses to utilize. This move underscores the GBA’s commitment to providing improved support and resources to all businesses, and potential new businesses, in Greenfield.

“Our new Main Street location positions us at the heart of the business community,” said Hannah Rechtschaffen, director of the Greenfield Business Assoc. “This move makes us more accessible and responsive to the needs of our members and potential members, facilitating stronger connections and more robust support services. Particularly ahead of the pending Main Street redesign, it felt like a crucial step to stake our presence right downtown.”

In addition to providing a workspace for the association’s partners, the new office will host various events, workshops, and networking opportunities, further fostering the growth and success of local businesses by building, and rebuilding, their connection to one another. The space will enable standing office hours and additional services to be rolled out this fall.

“We are thrilled to see the GBA set roots in downtown and continue to stabilize and advance the organization toward a full-time directorship,” said Jessye Deane, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. “The GBA is an invaluable partner in the chamber’s efforts in Franklin County, and this move will expand their role within Greenfield’s economic-development initiatives, which is great.”

The GBA looks forward to welcoming stakeholders to its new location beginning Sept. 1, and roundtable conversations resuming in August will focus on different business nodes and impactful projects, creating opportunities for business community feedback and more effective information sharing. Details can be found at www.greenfieldbusiness.org and accessed most effectively by following the GBA’s monthly newsletter.