The Big Broadcast Returns to Mount Holyoke on March 7

HOLYOKE — The Big Broadcast returns to Mount Holyoke College’s Chapin Auditorium for its 15th edition on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The snow date is Sunday, March 8.

This signature event at Mount Holyoke is created and directed by Mark Gionfriddo, who also stars as ‘Matt Morgan,’ and WWLP-TV22’s Brian Lapis, returning as emcee ‘Fred Kelley.’ Caitlin Jaene Mercer, a founding member of the Jazz Ensembles of Mount Holyoke College, appears with that ensemble in the recreation of a live radio broadcast from 1942. Mercer, a bass player and chanteuse, fronts the band Hippopotamous. For details on her career and links to her YouTube channel, visit www.caitlinjaene.com.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the UMass Fine Arts Center box office and the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley. For details, call (413) 545-2511 or (800) 999-8627, or visit www.fineartscenter.com.