Providence Behavioral Health Hospital to Discontinue Inpatient Psychiatric Services

HOLYOKE — Facing serious psychiatrist shortages that will prevent its future ability to provide safe, quality care, Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, part of Mercy Medical Center, announced it has filed notice with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of its intent to discontinue inpatient psychiatric services at Providence Hospital in Holyoke on June 30, including adult, geriatric, and pediatric services.

Collaborative planning is underway to help patients access timely psychiatric care and to help affected colleagues transition to new opportunities, including a comprehensive job-placement program.

While licensed for 74 inpatient psychiatry beds, Providence Hospital has regularly operated at fewer than 60 beds over the past two years due to persistent provider shortages that have now become critical.

Substance-use disorder services will continue at Providence Hospital, including the Acute Treatment Service (detoxification), Clinical Stabilization Service (post-detoxification), and outpatient substance-use disorder services, with an intensive outpatient program and a methadone clinic.

After the opening of two new methadone clinics in Springfield, Mercy will also consolidate its methadone clinic on Mill Street in Springfield into its methadone clinic in Holyoke by June 30, as a part of a separate filing. All patients will have individual meetings to ensure a smooth transition of care.