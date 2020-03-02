GCAi Launches Videos for Peter Pan’s App Marketing and Perks Rewards Program

SPRINGFIELD — While apps are nothing new, app marketing is. Most businesses with apps fail to move beyond the launch into actually engaging their customers in the benefits. That’s surprising because the benefits flow both ways — to the customer and to the company.

But there’s more. When the app is combined with a rewards program, things really accelerate. In fact, 80% of travelers purchase tickets through a rewards program. Combined with a travel app, customers gain convenience and benefits that, in this case, include free travel.

Riders on any Peter Pan bus right now will not only view a new app-marketing video but also a new Perks Rewards program video. In between the two marketing videos is a brief welcome message by company Chairman and CEO Peter Picknelly.

Garvey Communication Associates Inc. (GCAi) produced the three videos, which are already being shown on all routes in the Northeast Corridor. Each of them was produced by award-winning video producer Darcy Young, one of the only female video producers in the market. The concepts and scripts were developed by GCAi founder John Garvey.

“These videos always present a creative and production challenge for us,” Young said. “We have to capture the attention of a distracted bus passenger with something exciting, then shift to the sincere and more serious tone of the CEO, and then back to upbeat and engaging. It’s a lot of fun, but a lot of fine-tuning too.”

The app and rewards videos will be disseminated through digital marketing campaigns in specific markets on the East Coast in the near future. These videos are the third in a series of passenger videos produced by GCAi that began when Peter Pan Bus Lines separated from Greyhound Bus Lines in 2017.

The videos can be viewed at gcaionline.com/video.