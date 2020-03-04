The Collins Companies Announces Changes in Leadership Roles

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — The Collins Companies, one of the largest industrial distributors of pipe, valves, and fittings and engineered specialties serving the Northeast, announced a change in executive management roles. Owner and President Brian Tuohey has assumed the role of CEO and has promoted Vice President of Sales Paul Andruszkiewicz to President.

“My decision was prompted by how quickly things are changing today, in both our world and our industry,” Tuohey said. “It has become clear to me that we have to be aggressively embracing and pursuing the changes that are occurring every day in our industry while still running a highly successful day-to-day business. Paul has over 30 years of service with Collins and truly understands what it takes to run a successful business day in and day out. This will free me up to be able to think big and pursue larger initiatives that will propel our business into the next decade.”

Added Andruszkiewicz, “I am honored to be trusted with the role as president and look forward to the challenges ahead. We have always been lucky to have high employee retention, which only means that I have an amazingly talented team of professionals to help me.”

In addition to these changes, Dave Shepard, branch manager of the Haverhill sales office, will lead the Collins sales team as director of Sales. He has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, first purchasing for Atwood and Morrill and then in sales for Power House Supply before Collins acquired Power House in 2015.

Headquartered in East Windsor, Conn., the Collins Companies is comprised of Collins Pipe & Supply Co., Collins Controls, Niagara Controls, Collins Niagara, Power House Supply Co., and International Valve and Instrument, with nine locations throughout New England and Upstate New York.