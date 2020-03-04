Betsey Quick Named ‘Excellence in the Law’ Honoree

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that Betsey Quick, executive director, was named the “Excellence in the Law” honoree for Firm Administration and Operations by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

Quick joined the firm in September 2017 and, during her short tenure in this role, has made a significant impact, including increasing the firm’s productivity, implementing policies, and advancing the overall mission of the firm.

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly honors individuals in the categories of Firm Administration and Operations, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Marketing, Paralegal Work, Pro Bono, and Up & Coming Lawyers. Quick will be recognized at a reception on Thursday, April 30 at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston.