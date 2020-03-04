Berkshire Health Systems Welcomes Dr. James Lederer Jr.

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced that Dr. James Lederer Jr. has been appointed to the position of chief medical officer/chief quality officer (CMO/CQO).

“Dr. Lederer has over 20 years of experience in leading innovative, patient-focused, high-quality care initiatives in settings spanning acute-care hospitals, health systems, and physician practices,” said David Phelps, BHS president and CEO. “He has shown to be a proven leader and will help our team to further advance the patient safety and quality initiatives that have placed us among the national leaders in patient care.”

Lederer most recently served as vice president for Clinical Excellence at Allspire Health Partners in Conshohocken, Pa., where he was responsible for setting clinical priorities and establishing best practices for member organizations. Prior to that, he was the CMO/CQO and vice president for Quality and Safety at Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, Idaho, where he coordinated all clinical and safety efforts, including graduate medical education, population health, clinical-improvement activities, and physician-leadership programs.

His previous senior leadership roles were at Novant Health in Winston Salem, N.C., including vice president of Clinical Improvement, medical director of Novant Health Corporate, and senior vice president for Medical Affairs at Novant’s Forsyth Medical Center.

Lederer is board-certified in internal medicine and adult infectious diseases. He received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill and completed his residency in combined medicine/pediatrics at the University of Tennessee, as well as a fellowship in infectious diseases at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.