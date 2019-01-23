The Difference Between Hunters and Farmers

Courtesy of Maddy Osman, Marketing Daily Advisor

In both sales and marketing, it is important to match the right personality to the right role. Before deciding on final placements within the company, determine the unique set of skills that each individual on your sales team has.

In sales, knowing the distinction between hunter and farmer can greatly impact business. Hunters are salespeople who love to chase new leads and sales. Farmers prefer to get more business out of their existing clients. There will always be debates as to which is better, but it ultimately depends on the type of product or service you’re selling.

