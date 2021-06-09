The Student Prince & the Fort to Celebrate Andy Yee on June 11

SPRINGFIELD — Anyone who knew Andy Yee knew how much he loved his family and friends, the restaurant business, good food, entertainment, and his community. And while many are mourning the loss of the legendary restaurateur, the Student Prince & the Fort will celebrate his life with a 60th birthday bash on Friday, June 11, featuring some of the things Yee loved.

The event take place indoors and outdoors at 8 Fort St. in Springfield beginning at 5 p.m. It will kick off with a proclamation by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, a welcome by Yee’s restaurant partner and friend Peter Picknelly, and a word from Rudi Scherff, longtime former owner of the Fort.

The menu will include Yee’s favorite dishes from the Fort kitchen, while the Fort bar will serve his favorite drink menu, and, because Yee loved music, a lineup of live music will be offered with no cover charge.