Applied Mortgage’s Lindsay Barron Labonte Recognized for Loan Origination

NORTHAMPTON — The Applied Mortgage team announced that Branch Manager Lindsay Barron LaBonte has been recognized as the number-one loan originator at a mortgage company in Western Mass., for both the number of units and volume of loans funded for 2020. The May 24 special section of the Warren Group’s Banker & Tradesman magazine features the top Massachusetts loan originators of 2020.

The list of rankings is pulled from the National Mortgage Licensing System public records for Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. Barron LaBonte and her team at Applied Mortgage have been ranked as the top loan originator at a mortgage company for both 2019 and 2020.

“I am incredibly thankful for both the continuous community support throughout the years and also the committed work of my team here in Northampton and at HarborOne Mortgage,” she said. “We are proud to carry on the Applied Mortgage legacy as a second-generation, family-managed branch which continues to serve the home-ownership needs of our Western Mass. community.”

Added Chris Urick, vice president and regional sales manager for HarborOne Mortgage, of which Applied operates as a DBA, “Lindsay works tirelessly to help her clients understand the mortgage process and give them the best in class service in her marketplace. She and her team continue the great dedication to customer service that her father Todd was known for when he started and built Applied Mortgage. HarborOne is proud to have her on our team as she continues to set the bar for excellence in mortgage lending.”