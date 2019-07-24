Theory Wellness Wins Bid for Chicopee Dispensary

CHICOPEE — Theory Wellness, a craft cannabis company, has received a special permit from the city of Chicopee to move ahead with its plans for a medical and recreational cannabis dispensary at 672 Fuller Road. The company has been working with the city since the summer of 2018 and was selected to operate one of the four permitted dispensaries in the city during a competitive bidding process.

Seven months after successfully transitioning its Great Barrington medical dispensary into recreational sales, Theory looks forward to commencing construction immediately on this new project. Its expansion into Chicopee will mark the third dispensary for the company, which currently has locations in Bridgewater and Great Barrington. The Chicopee site will be its second co-located storefront to support both medical and recreational cannabis sales.

“We conducted extensive statewide research to identify new locations, and Chicopee was top of the list for us due to its terrific geographical positioning for our customers and its thoughtful city permitting process,” said Brandon Pollock, CEO of Theory Wellness. “It’s a great opportunity for Theory, and we believe it will be for the city as well. We’ve learned a lot from our adult-use sales experience in Great Barrington, and have translated that into the design of our newest dispensary in Chicopee.”

Theory expects to begin sales in November, and will soon begin construction on the new location, which has ample parking and is just minutes from both I-90 and I-291. The company anticipates hiring about 40 full-time employees and expects to generate tax revenues in the range of $250,000 to $500,000 per year for the city.